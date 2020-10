In Loving Memory Of

Tom Dreasher

January 3, 1965 - October 19, 2019

Today marks a year since God took you home. Not a day goes by that we don't think about you.

We miss you every day, but we know that you are no longer in pain. Till we meet again.

Love,

Mom, Dad, Connie, Kim, Amy and the rest of your Friends & Family

