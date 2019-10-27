Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Tom Meier

Tom Meier Obituary
Tom Meier, 76, of Topeka, KS died Friday, October 25, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.

He was born January 29, 1943 in Topeka, the son of Joseph Meier, Sr., and Rose Marie Lambrecht.

Tom attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Hayden High School. He was a member of Mater Dei Parish and the Knights of Columbus. Tom was co-owner of J.G. Meier & Sons.

He married Judy Miller on February 22, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She survives. Other survivors include their seven children, Tom Meier, Jr., Kelly Glaze, Jeff Meier, Michelle (Jeff) Dieker, Rick (Molly) Meier, Chris (Melissa Thompson) Meier and Kevin Meier. Six siblings, Joe Meier, Jr., Rosie Schmidt, Tony (Barbara) Meier, Syl (Nancy) Meier, Phyllis (Rick) Wiedmann, Margaret Meier and sixteen grandchildren also survive.

Cremation has taken place. A Parish Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Following the rosary, the family will receive friends until 8:00 p.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Private burial of his urn will be in Prairie Home Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Hayden High School or Mater Dei Parish sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
