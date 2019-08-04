Home

Tomas Munoz Obituary
Tomas Munoz Tomas Munoz, 88, Auburn, Kansas, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019.

He was born March 17, 1931 at Hebbronville, Texas, the son of Frederico and Cecilia (Renya) Munoz.

Tomas was a member of the United States Air Force for 22 years. He later worked as a nurses aid for the Colmery-O'Neil Veterans' Administration Medical Center for 20 years. He was also a member of the Auburn Lions Club, a founding member of the Auburn Helping Hands and a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church.

Tomas married Norma J. Compton on July 18, 1954 at Mahaska, Kansas. She preceded him in death on September 24, 2007.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Johnson and husband Roger, Topeka, KS; a son, Michael Munoz and wife LaDonna, Scranton, KS; two grandchildren, Hanna McCollum and Jared Munoz, a great grandson, Dylan Foster and one great grandchild on the way.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Auburn Community Center, Auburn, KS. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Auburn Community Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Auburn Parks Project and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
