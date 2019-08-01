Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Tommy Gene "Numquat" Tuckwin

Tommy Gene "Numquat" Tuckwin Obituary
Tommy Gene "Numquat" Tuckwin HOYT- Tommy "Numquat" Gene Tuckwin, 74 of Hoyt, KS passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Mayetta, KS. Burial with military honors to follow at Shipshee Cemetery. Celebration of Life Service will be 6:00 P.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton, KS with visitation to follow until 8:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of PBPN c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. To leave a special message for the family please visit

www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
