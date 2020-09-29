1/
Tommy J. Royer
1945 - 2020
Tommy J. Royer, age 75, of Berryton, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home in Berryton. Tom was born July 19, 1945 in Topeka the son of Owen and Ada (Dearing) Royer. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1963. Tom worked at Hallmark Cards in Topeka for over 32 years. He volunteered as a reserve for the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department for over 28 years, retiring with the rank of Captain. He had previously attended Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church. Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Jimmy Royer. He is survived by a son, Crady (Catherine) Royer of Topeka; a daughter, Laurie (Thomas) Ashley of Silver Lake; a brother, Jerry Royer of Topeka and eight grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rochester Cemetery. davidsonfuneral.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
September 18, 2020
Sympathy, thoughts, and prayers.
Friend of the family,
Thelma Allendorf
September 15, 2020
Laurie and Crady, So sorry to hear about your dad. He was a great person and I have very fond memories of spending time with you both out at his place. Such a long time ago but the memories are so fresh. Love to you and your family, Cristie (Banks) Duric
Cristie Duric
Friend
