Tommy J. Royer, age 75, of Berryton, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home in Berryton. Tom was born July 19, 1945 in Topeka the son of Owen and Ada (Dearing) Royer. He graduated from Topeka High School in 1963. Tom worked at Hallmark Cards in Topeka for over 32 years. He volunteered as a reserve for the Shawnee County Sheriff's Department for over 28 years, retiring with the rank of Captain. He had previously attended Kansas Avenue United Methodist Church. Tom was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Jimmy Royer. He is survived by a son, Crady (Catherine) Royer of Topeka; a daughter, Laurie (Thomas) Ashley of Silver Lake; a brother, Jerry Royer of Topeka and eight grandchildren.
Graveside services will be Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rochester Cemetery. davidsonfuneral.com