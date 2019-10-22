Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Tommy Dreasher
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:30 PM
Shelter House at Tecumseh Park
Tecumseh , KS
Tommy Joe Dreasher


1965 - 2019
Tommy Joe Dreasher Obituary
Tommy Joe Dreasher Tommy Joe Dreasher, 54, of Topeka passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born January 3, 1965. He was employed by Dreasher Concrete for 24 years until 2008. He loved going to the races at Topeka Raceway and at Heartland Park. He liked Monday night wrestling , the Kansas City Chiefs, Elvis music, his pets named Raceway and Bruno.

Survivors include his parents, Orville and Dixie Dreasher; sisters, Connie Hurt, Kim Brockelman and Amy Frickey.

Cremation is planned. The family will celebrate Tommy's life at the Shelter House at Tecumseh Park on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 11:00 am to 2:30 pm. Those who are attending the celebration are encouraged to wear a t-shirt of their favorite race team. Cards can be sent to his family in care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66608. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
