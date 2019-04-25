|
Toni Ann Wilkins Toni Ann Wilkins, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A visitation will be 4-8 pm Thursday, April 25 at Bowser Johnson Funeral Chapel, 723 SW 6th Avenue. A private homegoing service for the family and close friends will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 SW 6th Avenue. To view the full obituary or to leave a special message for the family visit our website at [email protected]
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019