Tony Lee Roberts Tony Lee Roberts, 62, Vassar, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home after a long battle with illnesses.
Tony was born June 9, 1957 in Topeka, KS, the son of Irvin (Moody) and Loretta (Traphagan) Roberts. Tony was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly Jean Bame. Tony was married June 4, 1977 to Donna (Tinsley) Roberts, and despite being divorced, they remained close family and friends for the remainder of his life. Tony is survived by daughters, Crystal Roberts and Amanda (Aaron) Beatty, and two granddaughters, Lexi and Lily Jones. He is also survived by his brothers Terry (Gena) Roberts, Jeff Roberts, and Bill Bame.
Tony was cremated. Celebration of Life services will be at 11 am Tuesday, March 10 at Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave., Topeka, KS 66605.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assn. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com
