Tracy Jean Attig Tracy J. Attig, age 55, of Topeka, passed away Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at the Rossville Manor after a long illness. Graveside services will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Rochester Cemetery. She will lie in state Wednesday from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church/AWANA Program or the CAT Association and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. Full obituary can be viewed at davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020