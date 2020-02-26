|
Travis R. Jacobe Travis R. Jacobe, died peacefully on February 23, 2020.
She was born April 1, 1929, in Saffordville, Kansas the daughter of Charles William Jacobe and Lavonia Sara Legg Jacobe.
Travis moved to Topeka in 1950, and previously lived in Ellinwood, Enterprise and Clements. She graduated in 1946 from Enterprise High School and attended Emporia State University.
In 1986 she retired from the AT&SF Railway Company after 30 years of service as secretary to the Assistant General Manager-Engineering.
She was a member of the Topeka Chapter 462 O.E.S., DAR, Genealogical Society and Friends of the Library.
A funeral service will be at 10:00 am Friday, February 28, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. Burial will follow at Maplewood Memorial Gardens in Emporia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, Inc. PO Box 8350 Topeka, KS 66608-0350.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020