HOLTON- Trent K. LeDoux, 46, of Holton, KS, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. He was born February 9, 1974 in Topeka, KS, the son of Alan L. "Al" and Sarah (Brockelman) LeDoux. Trent graduated from Holton High School in 1992 and later from K-State University in 1996 with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He was a farmer and stockman on his family farm and worked for the Kansas Department of Agriculture. He enjoyed buying and selling political memorabilia over the years. He was a member of the Evangel United Methodist Church, Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, and former member of Jackson County Farm Bureau. He was very active with the board of directors for Nueva Vida Ministry and served as a tutor for the after school program. He served as Beef Superintendent for Jackson County Fair, and was a former member of Holton Optimist Club and Banner Grange. He proudly served as member of the Kansas Legislature. Trent was involved with many Republican committees. Including being a Delegate for the National Republican Convention, Staffer for Republican Kansas Senate, Chairman for 2nd District Republican Committee and many more.



Survivors include his mother, Sarah LeDoux of Holton, KS; sister, Jess Baack (Eric) of Staplehurst, NE; brother, Andy LeDoux (Danielle) of Ree Heights, SD and nieces and nephews, J.W. and Jady LeDoux and Ella and Piper Baack. He was a proud uncle who enjoyed keeping up with their activities. He was preceded in death by his father, Al LeDoux on January 22, 2020.



Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton. Family will receive friends after the service in the Family Life Center at the church. Private family inurnment will be at the Holton Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the Nueva Vida Ministry c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. Mercer Funeral Home in Holton is in charge of arrangements.



