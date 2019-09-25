|
|
Trisha L. Fleer Trisha Lynn Fleer, 45, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
She was born July 10, 1974, in Topeka.
Trisha was employed by Carol's Pretty Pet Salon in Topeka.
She was a member of Find The Hero In You.
Survivors include two daughters, Jessica L. Fleer, Topeka and Ashley M. Milroy, and her fiance, Cody Hunt, Mayetta; four grandchildren, Kariss, Kylie, Kristin and Emberlynn; her birth mother, Marcia Cope; her father and mother who raised her, Bick and Martha Holmes; and four siblings.
Trisha enjoyed spending time her family, especially her grandchildren, attending baseball games of her daughter, and was an animal lover. She was always willing to help people.
Honoring her request, cremation is planned. A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Dove Cremations & Funerals, Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Ashley Milroy sent in care of Azura Credit Union in Topeka. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019