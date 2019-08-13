Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
Troy W. "Triple T" Hickman


1949 - 2019
Troy W. "Triple T" Hickman Obituary
Troy W. "Triple T" Hickman Our Heavenly Father has come and taken his child, Troy Wilbur Hickman (also known as "Triple T"), 69, home on Friday, August 9, 2019. Troy lost his battle with gastric cancer; with family by his side.

Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Olive Hill Cemetery. Family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday prior to service. Memorial may be given to The University of Kansas Cancer Center c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

www.mercerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
