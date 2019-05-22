|
|
Trudie Hoffman Trudie (Foltz) Hoffman, 81, of Westmoreland, Kansas, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Manhattan following a short illness.
Trudie was born July 11, 1937 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Vernon and Pauline (Jermark) Foltz. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1955 and Kansas State University in 1959, earning a degree in Chemistry.
During college, she worked at College Drug in Aggieville and that is where she met her future husband, Bill Hoffman, who was a pharmaceutical drug rep for Merck, Sharp, and Dome at the time. Trudie and Bill had their first date on April Fool's Day 1958 and were married on December 20, 1958, and were married more than 57 wonderful years.
In 1968, the Hoffman family moved from Manhattan to Westmoreland where Trudie and Bill owned and operated Hoffman Pharmacy until June of 2016. During the 1970's, Trudie also taught chemistry at Kansas State University.
Trudie returned to the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy where she graduated in December of 1982. She worked for many years at St. Mary's Hospital in Manhattan as well as Wamego Drug Store. All the while helping Bill at the pharmacy and raising her 6 children.
Trudie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bill Hoffman, her parents and her sister, Danna Hitch, her nephew, Ken Hitch.
Trudie is survived by her six children: Jean Bramwell (Jon), Kay Tomasu (Robert), Mary Hoffman, Nancy Vanderpool (Troy), Skip Hoffman (Angela), Keith Hoffman (Kate). 15 grandchildren: Kevin Tomasu (Laurissa), Melissa Burdick (Wes), Taryn Schuknecht (Greg), Lisa Tomasu, Jacob and Amanda Morgan, Megan and Madison Vanderpool, Raeann Hoffman Luke and Nick Hoffman, Mark, Brett, Drew, and Laura Hoffman, her brother, Paul Foltz, and one great grandchild, Benson, two nephews, Dan and Ed Hitch, and two nieces, Kaylee Myers and Shellee Brokenicky.
Memorial service for Trudie will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Westmoreland. The family has suggested memorials to the Rock Creek Valley Historical Society, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2019