Twilla McKee Obituary
Twilla McKee Twilla Loella (Standerfer) McKee, 83, of Topeka, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

The family will greet friends for a reception at 9:00 am on Monday, February 24th, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th, Topeka, Kansas 66604. Services will begin at 10:00 am at Mount Hope Chapel. Burial will immediately follow.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
