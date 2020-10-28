1/1
Tyler Shane Parkinson
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler Shane "TyTy" Parkinson, 31, of Topeka, passed away on October 20, 2020.

He was born in Heber City, Utah on November 1, 1988 the son of Shane David and Christi Jo (Leger) Parkinson.

Ty is survived by his parents, Shane and Christi Parkinson, a sister Shelby (Travis) Tarun of Las Vegas, Nevada, a brother Zachary Parkinson (Kayla Starling) of Gardner, Kansas, nephew Jameson Tarun, niece Alarah Fae Parkinson, and nephew Ronan Starling-Anderson. He is also survived by his grandparents; Brent and Kathy Parkinson, Evelyn and Russ Johnson, and Thomas and Sheila Leger as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Ty will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. where his family will receive friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on his birthday, November 1, 2020. Cremation will follow his visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory by going to gofundme.com to Rest Easy Ty. Tyler Parkinson.

Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Tyler Shane Parkinson
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved