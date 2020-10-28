Tyler Shane "TyTy" Parkinson, 31, of Topeka, passed away on October 20, 2020.
He was born in Heber City, Utah on November 1, 1988 the son of Shane David and Christi Jo (Leger) Parkinson.
Ty is survived by his parents, Shane and Christi Parkinson, a sister Shelby (Travis) Tarun of Las Vegas, Nevada, a brother Zachary Parkinson (Kayla Starling) of Gardner, Kansas, nephew Jameson Tarun, niece Alarah Fae Parkinson, and nephew Ronan Starling-Anderson. He is also survived by his grandparents; Brent and Kathy Parkinson, Evelyn and Russ Johnson, and Thomas and Sheila Leger as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Ty will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. where his family will receive friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held on his birthday, November 1, 2020. Cremation will follow his visitation.
