V. Harley Emerson
V. Harley Emerson, 85, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Harley was born in Rombauer, Missouri to William and Elsie Anderson Emerson on January 30, 1935. He moved to Topeka in 1951. In January 1956, Harley and Faith Peterson were united in marriage. That same year he opened Emerson Construction Company, remaining involved in construction all his life. He was involved in several organizations throughout his life, receiving recognition for his contributions. Harley served our country in the Army from 1951 to 1957.

Survivors include Harley's sons, Stan Emerson and Todd Emerson, Topeka, and Brad Emerson, Hays, Kansas; his brother, Carl Emerson, Berryton, Kansas; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and by his significant other, Shirley Hamilton, Topeka.

Harley was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, siblings, Imogene Powel, Harry Emerson, John Emerson, Norman Emerson, Eugene Emerson, Pauline Meade, Kenny Emerson, infant sisters, Norma Lou and Donna Sue Emerson and Shirley's son, Brian Hamilton,

Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will limited to family only at 10 a.m. Thursday and live streamed on the funeral home Face Book page. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are absolutely required.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka and sent in care of the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
