V. Ruth Collins

V. Ruth Collins Obituary
V. Ruth Collins V. Ruth Collins, 95, Topeka, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Visitation will begin at 1pm followed by funeral services at 2pm Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Heights Christian Church, 2930 SE Tecumseh Road, Tecumseh, KS 66542 or Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Cir, Topeka, KS 66606 or to a . To read the full obituary or leave a message for Ruth's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
