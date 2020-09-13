1/
Valera Hermena Harz Wieters
Memorial service for Valera Hermena Harz Wieters, of Hutchinson, will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran, 407 E. 12th, Hutchinson, with Pastors Quentin Nuttmann and Henry Blickhahn officiating. Private graveside service was held in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery, Greenleaf.

She is survived by her sister, Darlene Harvey of Topeka, along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.

To view the service on-line, go to the website for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, https://www.orlhutch.org/ and scroll down until you see 'we live stream our services'. Click on this link and you should be able to view Valera's memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Our Redeemer Lutheran
Funeral services provided by
Elliott Mortuary & Crematory - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
