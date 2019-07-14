|
Vance C. Spiker QUENEMO - Vance C. Spiker, 37, of Quenemo, KS passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Family will greet friends from 5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton with John Childs to speak at the start of the visitation. A cremation will follow visitation. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated at a later date c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 14 to July 15, 2019