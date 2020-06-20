Vanda E. Collins, age 67, of Topeka, KS, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-6:30 PM, followed by a Remembrance and Words of Sharing at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, June 22, 2020. The visitation and service will both be held at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.