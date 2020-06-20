Vanda E. Collins
Vanda E. Collins, age 67, of Topeka, KS, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. A memorial visitation will be held from 5-6:30 PM, followed by a Remembrance and Words of Sharing at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, June 22, 2020. The visitation and service will both be held at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603. For an extended obituary, visit, www.brennanmathenafh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

