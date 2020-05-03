|
Vaughn Leland Thompson Vaughn Leland Thompson, 86, Topeka, Kansas, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
He was born June 14, 1933 at Woodlawn, Kansas in Nemaha County, the son of Arthur and Lois (McClain) Thompson.
He loved spending time with his family and would help where he could. He loved his Country and served as a member of the United States Army in active duty from 1953 to 1955, during the Korean War.
He farmed his small farm and worked for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 35 years.
He was a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church where he had served as a session member.
He married the love of his life, Marjorie Genene Thomas on July 10, 1960. She survives of the home.
Other survivors include two sons, Kevin (Laura) Thompson, Topeka, KS; Michael (Amy) Thompson, Burlingame, KS; a daughter, Genene (Eric) Vass, Topeka, KS; one brother, Bill (Julia) Thompson, Hiawatha, KS; three grandchildren, Lakin (Brandon) Conley, Garrett Vass, Jacob Thompson, two step-grandchildren, Amanda (Chris) Boer, Emily Kamler, one great grandchild, Ellis Boer, a brotherin-law, Guilford (Norma) Thomas, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law, Darryl (Wilma) Thompson.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Auburn Presbyterian Church or the and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
