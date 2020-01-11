Home

Veda Marie Peerenboom


1926 - 2020
Veda Marie Peerenboom Obituary
Veda Marie Peerenboom Vada M. Peerenboom, age 93, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Topeka Presbyterian Manor. Vada was born April 4, 1926 in Silver Lake, KS the daughter of Arthur and Alta (Cook) Dillon. Vada attended Seaman schools and graduated from Silver Lake High School. She married Sylvester G. Peerenboom in 1947. He preceded her in death July 19, 1972. Vada worked various civil service jobs, including Forbes Air Force Base. She worked as a secretary at Seaman High School in the library from 1976 - 1999. Vada was preceded in death by a son, Danny Peerenboom March 24, 2017; two brothers and five sisters. She is survived by a son, Dennis (Maryann) Peerenboom of Topeka; a daughter-in-law, Marita Peerenboom of Topeka; a sister, Opal Lambert of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Randi (Sam), Angie (J.C.), Jennifer (Jesse) and Katie (Brentin), and five great grandchildren, Tristin, Carter, Carl, Alexis and Todd.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Tuesday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
