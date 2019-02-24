|
Velda Marie (Bell) Hanna Velda Marie Bell Hanna, 86, passed away Wed., Feb 20, 2019. She was born April 23, 1932 in Moscow, KS., the daughter of Clyde Alfred Bell and Clara Cadman-Bell. She was a graduate of the Stormont-Vail School of Nursing in 1953, retiring with 47 years of nursing at the Capper Foundation and Aldersgate Village.
Velda married Gary Willis Hanna on Dec. 24, 1953. They were married for 52 years. She is survived by 2 sons, Rodd S. Hanna (Kim) of Rockwell, TX and Greg W. Hanna of Topeka; brothers Keith Bell (Margaret), Moscow, KS; Kenneth Bell (Imogene), Garland, TX and sister-in-law Beverly Frydrych, Topeka, along with 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, in 2006, her brothers Alfred Bell, Wes Bell, sister Sharon Bell Sahloff.
Velda loved spending time with family and auto racing was her #1 sport.
A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date. Donations in her memory may be made to: The Capper Foundation at www.easterseals.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019