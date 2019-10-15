Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
For more information about
Velma Dinkle
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Dinkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Fae Dinkle


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Fae Dinkle Obituary
Velma Fae Dinkle Velma Fae Dinkle, age 80, of Topeka passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Shawnee, Kansas. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Friday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. also at the funeral home. Entombment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scout of NE Kansas and NW Missouri or Lowman United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.

davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now