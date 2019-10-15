|
|
Velma Fae Dinkle Velma Fae Dinkle, age 80, of Topeka passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Shawnee, Kansas. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. She will lie in state Friday from noon - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. also at the funeral home. Entombment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scout of NE Kansas and NW Missouri or Lowman United Methodist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home.
davidsonfuneral.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019