Velma J. Miller Velma Jean Miller, 84, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
A funeral ceremony will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd, Topeka. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Holton Cemetery, Holton, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church, 7433 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS 66614. To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019