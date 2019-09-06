|
Velma M. Ludwig Velma M. Ludwig, age 91, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Velma was born October 31, 1927 in Topeka, the daughter of William and Gladys Imlay Stewart. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1946 and later attended Washburn University. She married William Ludwig in 1947 in Topeka. He preceded her in death May 9, 1989. Velma worked for various insurance agencies in Topeka. Velma had lived in Texas for 16 years. While in Topeka, she attended Wanamaker Woods and later was a member of the Quivira Heights Church of Christ. She volunteered at St. Francis Hospital and Stormont Vail Hospital. Velma was preceded in death by a son, William "Bill" Ludwig on November 8, 2008. She is survived by a son, Michael (Janice) Ludwig of Virginia Beach, VA; a daughter, Cynthia (John Drain) Ludwig of Topeka; a daughter-in-law, Diane Ludwig of Toronto, KS; eight grandchildren, Ryan, Todd, Joshua, Gabriel, Bill, Dusti, Katy, Matthew; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Quivira Heights Church of Christ. Visitation will be Monday one hour before services at the church. Interment will be at the Rochester Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice Care or Heartland Hospice and left in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019