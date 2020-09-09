1/1
Velva Maxine Counseller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velva Maxine Counseller, 99, Topeka, Kansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Maxine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born to Gladys L. and Perry C. Morton on June 13, 1921, in Bigelow, Kansas. She attended school in Emmett, Kansas and, after moving to Topeka, Maxine attended and graduated from Topeka High School. She married Douglas K. "Jack" Counseller on October 18, 1942.

Maxine lived a full life overflowing with faith, love, and family. She was a devoted wife who served the Lord through her active service to her church as Sunday School Teacher, President of CWF, Deaconess, Rescue Mission Rep, and as Elder. Maxine also served on numerous committees. She retired from the State of Kansas Property Valuation Division.

Maxine is survived by her daughters, Joyce Hladky (Merle) and Diane C. Diegel (Robert); grandchildren, David Dickerson, Vanessa Harris (Jeremy), Schuyler Diegel; great-grandsons, Brian Dickerson and Isaac Harris; and sister, Shirley Dick. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Janet Elaine Vaughn; great-grandson, Jack Warren Dickerson; parents; and siblings, Elmer Morton, Ruth Marker, and Darlene Corey.

Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, and social distance must be kept.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or West Side Christian Church, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved