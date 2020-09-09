Velva Maxine Counseller, 99, Topeka, Kansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
Maxine was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was born to Gladys L. and Perry C. Morton on June 13, 1921, in Bigelow, Kansas. She attended school in Emmett, Kansas and, after moving to Topeka, Maxine attended and graduated from Topeka High School. She married Douglas K. "Jack" Counseller on October 18, 1942.
Maxine lived a full life overflowing with faith, love, and family. She was a devoted wife who served the Lord through her active service to her church as Sunday School Teacher, President of CWF, Deaconess, Rescue Mission Rep, and as Elder. Maxine also served on numerous committees. She retired from the State of Kansas Property Valuation Division.
Maxine is survived by her daughters, Joyce Hladky (Merle) and Diane C. Diegel (Robert); grandchildren, David Dickerson, Vanessa Harris (Jeremy), Schuyler Diegel; great-grandsons, Brian Dickerson and Isaac Harris; and sister, Shirley Dick. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Janet Elaine Vaughn; great-grandson, Jack Warren Dickerson; parents; and siblings, Elmer Morton, Ruth Marker, and Darlene Corey.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required, and social distance must be kept.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission or West Side Christian Church, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com
