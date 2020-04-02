|
Vera Eileen (Erwin) Abell Vera Eileen Abell, 85, of Wamego, KS passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS.
On October 15, 1934, Vera was born in Osborne, KS to D.L. "Heavy" and Erma (Moyers) Erwin. Vera attended Topeka High School and graduated in 1952. Vera attended Washburn University and pledged Delta Gamma. She was united in marriage to Charles Robert Abell on September 30, 1954 in Topeka, KS. He survives of the home.
Vera was a very devoted wife and mother of six children while traveling around the country in the Air Force military life. Settling in Wamego in 1979, she managed three different medical offices. She began with Dr's Clark, Braden and Borgendale, then with the OBGYN office of Dr's Wigglesworth and Welch, and finally worked for ten years with Jeff Atwood, MD and Bob Tackett, MD.
Vera was known for her organizational skills and her beautiful penmanship, as well as her cooking skills and her endless supply of cookies. She was a "mega-fan" of the KU men's basketball team and spent her whole life trying to sway others to join her. Her biggest career accomplishment was working for Dr's Atwood and Tackett. She always said it was "her" job from day one and together they had a good "thing" going. Vera also was the Wamego Swim Team Coach for 10 years and took the team from 15 swimmers to 125 swimmers. She was instrumental in the development of the new Wamego Swimming pool during those years. Vera enjoyed traveling to her favorite place in Northwest Montana, where she and Charles spent many summers living in Helena, Montana. Vera's cooking skills were put to good use at the First United Methodist Church in Wamego where she managed the kitchen for various Church related events. Vera's philosophy of life was, "Faith is not believing that God can, it's knowing that He will".
Vera is survived by: Six Children: Amy Beaton, (Doug) of Houston, TX, Kenneth "KC" Abell,(Judy) of San Antonio, TX, Kelly Abell, (Kathy) of Lincoln, NE, Tina Bates, (Steve) of Wamego, KS, Kyle Abell, (Kemi) of Seattle, WA, Charles Abell, (Stephania), Norman, OK; one brother, Don Erwin, (Robbie), of Kennedale, TX; one sister-in-law, Nancy Erwin, Shreveport, LA; and many, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Vera was preceded in death by her brother Dean Erwin, and her sister, Marilyn Mayes.
A private chapel and graveside service will be held for the family on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego and Wamego City Cemetery. Friends may call at the Stewart Funeral Home on Friday, April 3rd from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date TBA. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested a memorial to the and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020