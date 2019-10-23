|
Vera Lea (Lewis) Durham Vera Lea Lewis Durham, 93, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019.
She was born July 18, 1926, in Craig, Nebraska, the daughter of Clyde and Myrtle (Brokaw) Lewis.
Vera married Alvin Neil Durham January 10, 1946 in Seneca, KS, he preceded her in death in 1995. They lived in Frankfort, KS until 1961 when they moved to Topeka.
She worked with her husband in the Cafeteria business until they retired in July of 1988.
Survivors include a daughters, Dora (Ron) Brown, Peggy (Rudy) Cook, son, Harley "Butch" (Laney) Durham; four grandsons; two granddaughters; six great-grandsons; four great-granddaughters; two sisters, Mary Taylor, Karen Kelly; one brother, Bill Lewis.
Private services will be at a later date.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019