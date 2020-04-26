Home

Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Vera Lucile (Irwin) Shaw

Vera Lucile (Irwin) Shaw Obituary
Vera Lucile (Irwin) Shaw HOLTON- Vera Lucile Shaw was born September 10, 1916, near Valley Falls, Kansas. The daughter of Melvin Earl & Ida Mae "Summerfelt" Irwin. She passed away April 24, 2020 at the Holton Community Hospital at the age of 103.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Denison Cemetery in Denison, KS. Lucile will lie in state at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton beginning Monday afternoon, April 27, 2020. Memorials may be given to the American Bible Society or Holton Community Hospital c/o Mercer Funeral Home. Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website. Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
