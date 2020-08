Vera R. Martinez, wife of Richard Martinez, age 70, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Topeka.Graveside services will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dance Ground Cemetery, west of Mayetta. She will lie in state for the public from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Monday at the Davidson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Southern Baptist Church and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com