Vera (Ramos) Sturm Vera (Ramos) Sturm, 91, of Topeka, died June 27, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital surrounded by her family.



She was born in Libertyville, Illinois on September 13, 1927 the daughter of Santiago and Delfina (Romero) Ramos.



She worked for the State of Kansas as a Foster Grandparent and for the Health Department and Kansas Department of Aging.



Vera was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and was a volunteer for the Fiesta Mexicana. She sang in the choir and enjoyed dancing, bowling and cooking. Vera was an avid Jayhawks, Royals and Chiefs fan.



She married Michael Soza and later Melvin Sturm. Survivors include her children, Michael "Benny" Soza (Lisa Dister), Joseph "Joey" Soza (Lisa Flint), Michele Sturm Knoll (Brad) and Alfred Sturm (Lola Llamas) all of Topeka, daughter-in-law, Angenette Soza, 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and her sister, Irene Escobar. She was predeceased by her son, Cruz "Rene" Soza and seven siblings, Salvador Ramos, James Ramos, Raul Ramos, Sally Escobar, Benjamin Ramos, Victoria White and Mary Arellano.



Vera will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12:00 noon at the church with interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Foster Grandparent Program at KNI or to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 30 to July 1, 2019