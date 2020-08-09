1/1
Verl E. Cox
Verl E. Cox, 85, Topeka, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Midland Hospice House. He was born the son of William and Florence (Westoff) Cox in Hepler, KS.

He was employed by Hallmark Cards for 37 years, retiring as Maintenance Supervisor in March of 1993. He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.

Verl married Gail Goebel in Mound City at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. His wife of 62 years survives. Other survivors include Rocky (Leina) Cox, Kelly Cox and Tina Cox; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings.

Cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or American Heart Association.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To view the full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
