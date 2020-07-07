1/1
Verla Mae (Carswell) LaRue
Verla, the daughter Edwin and Juanita Carswell, was born March 7, 1928 in Alton, KS and passed away July 4, 2020 at Baldwin Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. After graduating from Alton High School in 1946, she became a beautician. She married Darrell LaRue on February 5, 1950 in Alton. The couple moved to Topeka in 1951. They lived in Texas from 1999 until moving to Lawrence in 2015. She worked for Hiller's Dairy for many years before working at the Kansas Corporation Commission, retiring in 1992.

She leaves behind, daughter Carol, son Vance, sisters-in-law Mary Jo Carswell and Gwen Strong, 4 grand children, and 5 great grand children. She was preceded in death by son David and husband Darrell. No services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers send donations to Trinity Episcopal Church, 1011 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
