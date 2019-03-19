|
Vernon A. Dickeson Vernon A. Dickeson, 93, of Topeka, passed away on March 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Mount Hope Chapel. Burial with military honors will immediately follow the chapel services.
Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019