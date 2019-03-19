Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Dickeson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon A. Dickeson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernon A. Dickeson Obituary
Vernon A. Dickeson Vernon A. Dickeson, 93, of Topeka, passed away on March 17, 2019.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Mount Hope Chapel. Burial with military honors will immediately follow the chapel services.

Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel is handling arrangements. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now