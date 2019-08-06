|
Vernon Eugene Haid, age 62, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital, in Kansas City, KS.
Vernon was born July 12, 1957 in Topeka, KS, the son of Rex and Lois Haid. He graduated from Highland Park High School in Topeka, KS and also attended numerous trade schools. He resided in Topeka, KS until moving to Eudora, KS in 1998.
Vernon was preceded in death by his father, Rex Haid and sister, Debbie Prescott. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Haid; and daughters from a previous marriage, Jennifer Nicole Haid and Christy Lynn Haid of Topeka, KS.
Vernon co-owned and operated an excavation company with his father, Rex, then later supervised the steamfitters during the construction of the Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant. He was offered the opportunity to travel world-wide doing Nuclear Power Plant shutdowns and maintenance, but chose to stay in Kansas to be close to family. He also worked as a steamfitter at the Jeffrey Energy Center. He was currently employed at the University of Kansas campus in Lawrence, KS, where he worked for 31 years as a Physical Plant Operations Supervisor. During his career with the University of Kansas, he supervised the Steam Shop, Welding Shop, Tin Shop, and Boiler Plant on campus.
Vernon loved traveling and cruising, but his passions were family, weather, music, and coins.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 2 PM - 4 PM Saturday, August 10th at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana, Lawrence, KS.
Memorial donations can be made to the Lawrence Humane Society, or the MS (Multiple Sclerosis) Society, sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent at www.rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019