Vernon "Ray" Jackson Vernon "Ray" Jackson, age 87, of Topeka, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Celebration of Ray's life will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Tuesday from noon - 8:00 with visitation from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Half Day Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the and sent in care of Davidson Funeral Home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019