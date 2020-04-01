Home

Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Vernon Petefish Obituary
Vernon Petefish Lyndon--Vernon Petefish, 78, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home north of Lyndon, Kansas. He was born on September 1, 1941 near Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Christie William and Almeda (Kettering) Petefish.

Vern had lived in Topeka for many years where he and his wife Carolene owned and operated Vern's Welding and Machine Shop. He had moved north of Lyndon 30 years ago, where he and Carolene built and owned Crossroads RV Park for 10 years.

On July 8, 1961, Vern was married to Carolene Hendrickson in Topeka.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents, Christie and Almeda; by two brothers, Marrian and Lee Petefish; and by his sister, Urilla Bowman.

Vern is survived by his wife, Carolene of the home; his son, Roger (Sharon) Petefish of Grantville; his daughter, Melissa (Scott) Handley of Topeka; his two brothers, Daryl and Dean Petefish; his four grandchildren, Jared (Anna Schmidt) Petefish, Jason Handley, Travis (Jayde Degan) Petefish and Morgan (Levi) Starkey; and his three great-grandchildren, Stetson and Colson Starkey and Gracyn Degan.

Due to current circumstances, a private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, southeast of Topeka. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
