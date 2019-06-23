Home

Vernon Richard Hill Vernon Richard Hill, 88, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Midland Hospice House. He was born January 6, 1931, in Topeka, the son of Pearl and Matilda (Herrmann) Hill.

Vernon graduated from Berryton High School. He farmed in the Topeka and Berryton communities and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 20 years prior to retiring. He was a member of the Albert-Neese Lodge No. 248 AF&AM and the Arab Shrine.

Vernon married Shirley Ann Lynn on July 28, 1962 in Topeka, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include their children, Ron (Amy) Hill of Berryton, Joyce Wilson of Fort Worth, Texas and six grandchildren, Madeline, Lucille, Rachel, Daniel, Tess and Georgia

Cremation has taken place and as per Vernon's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
