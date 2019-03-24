Home

Vesta Lorene Johnson

Vesta Lorene Johnson Obituary
Vesta Lorene Johnson Vesta Lorene Johnson, 84, Topeka, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at a local hospital.

Vesta married Richard Johnson on June 19, 1955 in Admire. He survives of the home. Other survivors include sons, Bruce L. (Susan) Johnson, Admire, Bryan A. (Monica) Johnson, Topeka; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Phillips Cemetery.

To view the complete obituary leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
