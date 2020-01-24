|
Vic Yoakum Vic Yoakum, 65, of Topeka KS, went in to the arms of his Savior at the Midlands hospice house Saturday January 18, 2020. Born in Lexington KY the son of Walter C and Pat (Ward)Yoakum. Following his graduation from Leavenworth High School, Leavenworth KS, Vic went into the US Army and was stationed in Bamberg, Germany. Completing his service Vic moved to Emporia KS and worked for IBP until 1985. After completing training at the Flint Hills Vocational Training he moved to Topeka KS to work for the Topeka Emergency Communications (TCOM). In 1991 Vic joined the YMCA as the manager of the massage therapy program until he started Back Issue Bodywork Therapy in 1995. Vic married K. Kelly Reed May 8,1982 they served together at their church, South Knollwood Baptist church for more than 25 years. Vic served in a variety of roles, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Discipler, Audio/visual, Choir, orchestra, VBS teacher, and The Purple Team Captain. Vic Loved his Lord with passion and also spearheaded Street Preaching effort in Topeka and Lawrence KS. His love of music was enjoyed by many as the lead guitarist for the 89th Street Bluegrass Band. And his passion for gardening and the production of extremely hot pepper were always victorious.
Vic was preceded by both parents, Walter and Pat Yoakum, sister Eve Allen, and nephew Timmy Allen.
Vic is survived by his wife of more than 37 years Kelly Yoakum, son David Yoakum, Brother Jan C. Yoakum, and nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at South Knollwood Baptist Church 29th and Boswell Topeka KS 66611. Memorial contributions may be made on Vic's behalf to South Knollwood Baptist Church Childrens/ Music ministries, 29th and Boswell Topeka KS 66611.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020