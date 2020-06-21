Vicki Lee, 71, Topeka, Kansas, passed away peacefully at her home, completely surrounded by her beloved family, Friday, June 19, 2020, after a long illness.
Vicki was born March 2, 1949, in Topeka, the daughter of Dale and Elma Luthye. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1967. Vicki retired from KNEA as a legal secretary in 2013.
On December 7, 2002, Vicki and Greg Lee were united in marriage and enjoyed their time together as a family. Vicki's most important legacy is her family, how she cared for them, how she kept them together, how she gathered them together, how she loved them.
Grateful to have shared Vicki's life are her husband, Greg Lee; children, Todd Shuford (Erin), Stephanie Meyer (Travis), Amy Teply (Jeff), John Shoemaker (Kelli) and Mary Beth Shoemaker; grandchildren, Luke Shoemaker, Colton, Tyler and Emily Shuford, Harley Field, Kolton, Brylie, Grayson and Landon Meyer, Emma and Ava Teply; her mother, Elma Luthye; sister, Sandra Summers (Steve), brother, Stephen Luthye (Melinda); brothers-in-law, Victor Rodriguez and James Lee (Sheri); and sister-in-law, Maggie Lee Reinhardt (Gregg).
She was preceded in death by her father, sister, Pam Rodriguez, sister-in-law, Diane Luthye and brothers-in-law, Karl and Bob Lee.
Vicki's family will have a private graveside service at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Vicki was born March 2, 1949, in Topeka, the daughter of Dale and Elma Luthye. She graduated from Topeka High School in 1967. Vicki retired from KNEA as a legal secretary in 2013.
On December 7, 2002, Vicki and Greg Lee were united in marriage and enjoyed their time together as a family. Vicki's most important legacy is her family, how she cared for them, how she kept them together, how she gathered them together, how she loved them.
Grateful to have shared Vicki's life are her husband, Greg Lee; children, Todd Shuford (Erin), Stephanie Meyer (Travis), Amy Teply (Jeff), John Shoemaker (Kelli) and Mary Beth Shoemaker; grandchildren, Luke Shoemaker, Colton, Tyler and Emily Shuford, Harley Field, Kolton, Brylie, Grayson and Landon Meyer, Emma and Ava Teply; her mother, Elma Luthye; sister, Sandra Summers (Steve), brother, Stephen Luthye (Melinda); brothers-in-law, Victor Rodriguez and James Lee (Sheri); and sister-in-law, Maggie Lee Reinhardt (Gregg).
She was preceded in death by her father, sister, Pam Rodriguez, sister-in-law, Diane Luthye and brothers-in-law, Karl and Bob Lee.
Vicki's family will have a private graveside service at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Helping Hands Humane Society, sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road Topeka KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.