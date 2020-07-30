Vicki Susan Young of Topeka, Ks passed away Sunday, July 26th, 2020 at the young age of 67 at her home in Poplar Bluff, MO. Vicki was born on July 8, 1953 and preceded in death by her parents Pete and Christine Thacker and her brother Michael Thacker.
She is survived by her husband Dr. Robert Young; Daughter Susan Lintz, married to David Lintz with Grandchildren Amanda, Kennedy, Reganne and Dawson of Lee's Summit, MO; her son, John Young married to Sandy Young and grandchild to come of Poplar Bluff, MO.; Sisters Cheryl Baker; Lori Bannister; Mary Catherine Freed; Patty Passmore and Brothers John and Tim Thacker.
Vicki graduated from Highland Park High School and attended Washburn University. She enjoyed all things outdoors, had a passion for animals; cooking; singing and all things sunflowers. Most of all she loved to help others. She had a kind and loving heart and always had a smile and helping hand to all.
There are no services being held. Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society,http://www.hhhstopeka.org/donate/donate-online/ . For full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.cotrellfuneralservice.com
