Victor Gaines Victor D. Gaines, 56, Meriden, Kansas, passed away July 8, 2019.
Victor was born August 23, 1962, in Topeka to Victor and Julia Bernritter Gaines. He graduated from Santa Fe Trail High School in 1980. Victor married Nettie Flowers and to this union a son, Victor III, was born. He later married Barbara Carlson and to this union a son, Graham, was born.
Victor was a supervisor for the State of Kansas, Division of Printing for many years. He had worked at S&K Menswear and had been a wonderful caregiver. He was an avid KISS, KC Chiefs and K-State fan. Victor loved his family and loved spending time with them.
Grateful to have shared his life are his sons, Victor Gaines III (Angela) and Graham Gaines; grandchildren, Lillian, Leighton and Logan; brothers, Melvin and James Gaines; his aunt, Cleta Kreutzer; and former wives, Nettie Haney and Barbara Pettygrove. Victor was preceded in death by his parents.
Victor's family will greet friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, where a celebration of his life will begin at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , sent in care of the funeral home.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019