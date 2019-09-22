|
|
Victoria Ann (Rezac) Marshall St. Marys-Funeral services for Victoria Ann Marshall will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Emmett United Methodist Church. Interment will be in St. Clere Cemetery. Ann will lie in state and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmett United Methodist Church and sent in care of the funeral home. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019