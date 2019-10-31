Home

Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS 66508
(785) 562-3021
Vida Mae Schell

Vida Mae Schell Obituary
Vida Mae Schell Vida Mae Schell, 96, of Marysville, KS, died Oct. 30, at Community Memorial Healthcare in Marysville.

Visitation is Friday, Nov. 1, from 10 to 4 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Marysville. A rosary service will follow at 7:30 p.m.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 2. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Paulette Oinonen (Dr. Phil) Stoughton, WI, David Schell (Laura Felty) Oketo, KS, Kathy Phillips (Phil) Fresno, CA, Peggy Kramer (Dennis) Marysville, Jane Shirack (Tom) Westmoreland, KS, Jim Schell (Dr. Karen) Frankfort, KS, Janet Barnes, Omaha, NE, Jeffrey Schell (Marsha) Marysville, Amy Weis (Lee), Falun, KS.

www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
