Vikki Long Lindemuth, age 67, of Topeka, KS, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the House of Midland Care. She was born on November 3, 1952 in Topeka, KS the daughter of Michael T. and Ann D. (Reeb) Long.
Shortly after high school, Vikki started her employment with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. She worked in multiple departments, positions and ended her career as a Sr. Specialty Provider Rep. Vikki handled every client as a friend and approached everything with unparalleled passion for her entire 47 years at BCBS. Vikki was of strong Catholic faith. Her beautiful smile, helpful and never knew a stranger personality touched the lives of many. She was very active in all Catholic functions and devoted over 25 years with the . Her hobbies included; sewing, crafts and volunteering. As a servant of her Lord, all the days of her life, Vikki touched many lives, always reaching out to help others. As a loving, caring mother and grandmother, her family was second only to God; and although she has now gone home to be with her Lord, her memories, and kind and caring ways will live on in our hearts for all eternity. Survivors include her two beloved daughters, Shannon Mesker and her husband Jason, Angie McDonald and her husband Bryan; mother, Lori Long; four dearly loved grandchildren, Camryn, Davin & Emerson McDonald and Wells Mesker. She was preceded in death by her father. The rosary will be prayed at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. all at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Holy Trinity Mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Midland Hospice Care and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Vikki Long Lindemuth
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019