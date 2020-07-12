1/
Vina Lemon
Vina Lemon, 89, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Midland Hospice House. She was born May 31, 1931 in Topeka, the daughter of Orion and Margie (Boyle) Lemon.

Vina graduated from Washburn Rural High School.

She was an accountant at Southwestern Bell for 25 years and a member of ATT Pioneers.

She had a passion for family, the Great Outdoors and she loved to travel.

Survivors include her niece, Diana Hartje, Washington, DC, Candice Lemon, Greensboro, NC, Mary Nevarez, Whitewater, CA, and Teresa Penning, Atchison, KS.

Cremation has taken place and as per Vina's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Rd. is assisting the family.

To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
