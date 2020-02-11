|
|
Vincent B. Osterhaus Vincent B. Osterhaus, 89, Topeka, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Lexington Park in Topeka with his family by his side.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.
To view Vincent's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020